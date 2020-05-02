Phyllis Rae Norman, 90, of Pryor, went to Heaven on April 29, 2020.
Phyllis was born April 10, 1930, in Murphy, Oklahoma, to Ramon and Ora (Grigg) Bewley. She graduated from Pryor High School where she was a majorette, played the baritone and was on the girls basketball team. She then attended Northeastern for a spell. Phyllis married her loving and devoted husband, Jack B. Norman Jr. on December 24, 1950. They were together for 63 years before his death in 2013. She worked in Tulsa as a comp operator for American Airlines then taught piano to many students in Pryor. She played the organ at the First Baptist Church of Pryor, was a member of Eastern Star for 50 years and was a member of the local chapter of Red Hatters.
Phyllis and Jack were in the women's retail clothing business in the tri-state area for 25 years. She loved to go on cruises, go shopping, antiquing and to fly to see her daughter in whatever productions she was performing in on both coasts. Phyllis dabbled in the arts, songwriting, photography and loved to paint and garden. She was always excited to drive her festively decorated golf cart down the main streets of Pryor and Salina as part of their Christmas Parades and she loved to see her picture with Garth Brooks on the wall at Hugos. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, who she was very proud of, Rende Rae Norman; her aunt, Retta Crawford and her sons, Larry Crawford, Garry Crawford and wife, Shelley and Rodney Crawford and wife, Nancy; sister-in-law, Janice Perrella and her daughter, Joy Lathan and husband, Andy of North Carolina; cousins, Jeannie Mackey and Jerry Mac Day and nephew, Rick Bewley and wife, Sharon of Mississippi; and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack B. Norman Jr.; twin sister, Jessie Mae Bewley; brother, John Ramon Bewley; mother and father, Ramon and Ora Bewley; Bill Crawford; aunt, Bonnie Day; aunt and uncles, Virgie Grigg, Bert, Earl and Ray Grigg;and grandmother, Theodore Ernestine Grigg. Book signing and viewing for friends and family will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020, from 12-8 PM at the funeral home; social distancing will still apply so there won't be a set visitation time where the family will greet friends. Private graveside services will be held Monday, May 4, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Graham Memorial Cemetery in Pryor with Rev. Rusty Harrison officiating. Services are under the direction of Stephens-Key Funeral and Cremation Care in Pryor. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit our website at www.stephens-key.com
