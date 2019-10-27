Rae Jeanne Gable, 86 went to be with Jesus on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Rae Jeanne was preceded by her parents and husband of 66 years, Oley Ray Gable and grandson, Jacob Gable.
Rae Jeanne has four surviving children, Lawrence (Amy) Gable, Daryl Gable, Jill (Larry) McCray, and Kimberly (Jeffrey) Pike; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren.
Services are Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 10:00 A.M., at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, 5111 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
