Ralph Duane Kitch passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born August 2, 1925 in Partridge, KS, to Grover and Ida Kitch. He was the youngest of 8 children and grew up on a wheat farm. He was barely school age, when the Great Depression hit and the family struggled to survive. He served in the US Navy at the end of WWII, stationed in Tsingtao, China.
Upon his honorable discharge he attended the University of Colorado and then spent most of his adult life in the insurance industry. He was active in the Presbyterian Church, serving as a lay pastor in the Eastern Oklahoma Presbytery.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Charla Lu (Oman) Kitch and his four children, Craig (wife Michelle), Duana McNamee (husband David), Angela King (husband Vince) and Blake (wife Michele). He also had 11 grandchildren and 4 (soon to be 5) great-grandchildren.
He will be memorialized in a small family ceremony. Donations in his memory can be made to Meals on Wheels online at www.mealsonwheelstulsa.org. www.moorefuneral.com
