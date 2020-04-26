Ralph Michael Adair was born on Sunday, February 20th, 1949 to proud parents, Max Herron and Nellie Marie (Stiver) Adair in Pryor Creek, Oklahoma. He crossed his final finish line on Tuesday, April 21st, 2020.
He attended Pryor Schools and graduated from Pryor High School in 1967. He participated in football and track and field and was a State Champion in the two-mile run in 1967. He earned a track scholarship to the University of Arkansas where he was a four-year letterman in cross-country and track and field for his beloved Razorbacks. He graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. He also earned a Master's Degree in Education from Kansas State University in 1977. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves as an Infantry Captain during the Vietnam Era.
Mike was a Methodist, a lifelong Democrat and a proud member of the Cherokee Nation. He always had a keen sense of humor and wit and could take it as well as he could dish it. He believed that humor and laughter were the keys to surviving in today's world. He enjoyed life to the fullest with family and friends.
Mike was an educator who taught Driver Education and coached cross-country and track and field for 35 years. He was a member of the Oklahoma Education Association and the Oklahoma Coaches Association. He coached and taught in Wakefield, Kansas, Pryor Creek, Bartlesville, Sapulpa, and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2004 and was selected as a State Coach of The Year in 1989, 1990, 1993 and 1997. He was nominated as National Coach of The Year in 2001 and 2004. In 2019 he was inducted into the Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame for his 1991 State Championship Team. Mike was always deeply committed to his students and athletes, helping them achieve their full potential on and off the track. He coached 13 State Championship Teams and many individual state champions in cross-country and track and field. After 35 years in education, Mike worked for Loomis Armored Services, where he made so many great friends.
Mike's pride and joy was his family- his wife and best friend, Suzanne, his children and his grandchildren. He would light up when he talked about his children and considered himself blessed to have had the opportunity to be their father, coach, and teacher during their youth. He was especially proud of the lives they created as adults and their beautiful families. Grandpa Mike would plan numerous weekend getaways for his precious granddaughters (Caris and Calie) and was proud to introduce his first grandson (Kenneth) to the world in December 2018.
Mike did not slow down after retirement. Mike and Suzanne were members of First United Methodist Church in downtown Tulsa. They would still stay up to date and attend all of his beloved Pryor sporting events (basketball games, football games, track and cross-country meets), University of Tulsa sporting events, University of Arkansas football, Oklahoma State University football and University of Oklahoma football. They enjoyed their daily long walks around the neighborhood, lazy afternoons on their back porch, and most recently he loved listening to Suzanne play the piano.
He is survived by his best friend and wife, Suzanne, his sister, Melinda Burchfield (Larry) of West Richland, WA, his children, Cydney Kinsey (Danny) of Edmond, OK, Daric Adair (Jessica) of Olathe, KS, and his step-daughters Cody Williams of Tulsa, OK, and Shannon Williams (Jonathon McCartney) of Fort Worth, TX. He is also survived by grandchildren, who brought an enormous amount of joy and happiness to his life, Caris Kinsey and Calie Kinsey of Edmond, OK, and Kenneth Dean Adair of Olathe, KS. He is also survived by his in-laws, who were an important part of his life, Lee and Linda Haas, Charlotte Lazar of Tulsa, OK and Sheri and Mike Viola of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He also had many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and so many friends who he enjoyed spending time with. He was preceded in death by his parents Max and Marie Adair of Pryor Creek, OK, and his grandparents who played such an important role in his life, Charles and Nellie Stiver of Grove, OK, and Minnie and J.R. Youngblood of Pryor Creek, OK.
There will be a private family service on Friday, May 1st in Tulsa, OK. Due to current circumstances, there will be a joyous celebration of life at a later date and all those who knew Mike are invited and welcome. Mike, you will be missed so much and you were taken far too soon from your family and friends. We love you and pray daily that you are at peace with your parents, grandparents, in-laws and loved ones. Coach, we will see you soon and you are always in our hearts with us. Start the clock and rest in eternal peace.
Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home (Tulsa, OK).
