Born 8-4-36, in Tulsa, OK. Passed away on 10-14-19.
Graduated from Classen High School in Oklahoma City, where he had fond memories of Belonging to Phi Lambda Epsilon fraternity. He received a B.S. degree in Geology, from the University of Oklahoma in 1958, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph H. McVay; his mother, Myra E. McVay; and a son, Lance McVay. Survived by son, Michael, of Plano, TX; two grandsons, Noah, and Max Mcvay of Juneau, Alaska; a cousin, Rob Raymond and wife, Karen and their family in Oklahoma City. Former wife, Louann, of Plano, TX and many friends. Special thanks to Janette Walker and family for all the care and assistance they provided over the years. Contributions can be made to OCCF, PO Box 1146, OKC, OK 73101.
Celebration of life will be held 11/1/19 at 3:00pm, Crossings Community Church Pavilion at 14600 N. Portland Ave., OKC, OK 73134.
