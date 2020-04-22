Randy, 64, of Tahlequah, OK, passed from this life April 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 22, 1956 in Tahlequah. Randy was the second of five children born to Andy O Hammons and Ruby Laverne (Cartright) Hammons. He grew up in Berryhill, attending school there. He graduated in the class of 1974. He married the love of his life, Mary, in January 1981; spending a combined total of 42 years together.
He spent several years as a scout leader with BSA Troup 91; he was very proud to mentor the young men in the Troup. He enjoyed many things, but family time was his favorite. Other enjoyments were hunting, fishing, camping and was an avid ham radio operator. In 2014, Randy retired from PSO NE3 & 4, Plant, Oologah, OK.
Randy is survived by: wife, Mary Hammons; siblings, Doyle & Gayle Hammons, Catoosa; Paula Hammons & Bear, Billings, MT; Keith & Robbie Hammons, Sand Springs; Tracy & Cindy Hammons, Tahlequah; Shirley & Alvy Hays, Van Buren, AR; children: Jeff Hammons, Tulsa; Sonya Douglas, Heber Springs, AR; 4 grandchildren: Trent, Taylor, Reva, & Dean; 5 great-grandchildren: Avery, Riley Jo, Kynady, McKynli & Bynson; 5 nieces: Brandi, Risa, Stephanie, Leslie & Autumn; 1 nephew: David; 3 great nieces: 4 great nephews: 2 Fur babies: Gump & Star; and a host of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude in Randy's memory.
