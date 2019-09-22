Our beloved Randy was born November 21, 1950 and passed away on September 12, 2019. Randy AKA Papa will be so missed.

Randy was a proud graduate of The University of Oklahoma College of Business. He spent many years working and traveling in the oil industry.

He loved fishing at Grand Lake, trips with family to Vail, CO, Nascar, and OU football. Randy thoroughly enjoyed being a Trump supporter and a member of the NRA.

He is survived by Nancylu Trainor; daughter, Randilu Vincent and her husband, Brett Vincent; his grandsons, Brooks and Brody; his mother, Louise Cravens; sister, Suzanne Brothers and her three children; and Randy's shadow, his dog Jessie, who followed him everywhere. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Trainor.

Boomer Rand Boomer.

A service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:00 at Moore's Southlawn.

