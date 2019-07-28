Ray Thomas Benson passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019; he was 85 years old.
Tom was born October 20, 1933 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was the son of Winnie (Shute) Benson and Wayne Benson. Tom graduated from Oklahoma City Classen High School and obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Forestry from Oklahoma State University.
On April 1, 1959, Tom joined Universal Field Services, Inc., founded by Gene L. Land. Tom, Gene L. and Gene A. Land led Universal to become one of the largest and most successful Right of Way Consulting firms in the United States. Tom retired on March 31, 2009 after 50 years of service.
Tom was a dedicated supporter of the International Right of Way Association (IRWA). He served at the Chapter level in Oklahoma as President; as Region 2 Vice Chairman and Chairman; and as International President from 1979-1980. Tom received many accolades from the IRWA including the Louise L. & Y.T. Lum Award in 1984. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004, only the second person to receive such an honor.
Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman. His hunting and fishing expeditions took him all over the United States, from Alaska to Florida, as well as Mexico and Brazil.
More than anything, Tom loved spending time with his three grandkids.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Winnie (Shute) Benson and his brother, John Benson.
Survivors include his wife, Camille Maureen (Lay) Benson; sister-in-law, Lou MacGregor Benson; son, Steve and wife, Sherry; and son, Doug. He also leaves behind three grandchildren: Dr. Molly Benson DuBois and husband, Colin, Patrick Benson, and Hailey Benson.
A memorial service is being held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Moore Funeral Home located at 9350 E. 51st Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74145.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Tom's name to the Alzheimer's Association. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
