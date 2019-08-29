Surrounded by his family, Raymond F. Biery passed away peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the age of 82. Born in Pampa, TX, Ray's parents, Dorothy and Walter Biery moved him and his older brother, Bob, to Tulsa at a young age. Ray attended Wilson Junior High, Rogers High School, the University of Oklahoma and finished his education with a degree in business from the University of Tulsa. He was an active member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Joining the United States Air Force after college, his training as a pilot would remain a passion for many decades.
Returning to Tulsa after his military service, Ray began a long and successful career in real estate. First as a Realtor and later as a well-known commercial broker and developer. As CEO of the Winbury Group and through various other partnerships, Ray developed signature properties in Tulsa, Kansas City, Washington, D.C. and other notable cities. An avid outdoorsman, Ray shared his love of fishing, hunting and golf with family and his many friends. Decades-long traditions, which included fly fishing in Ennis, MT and the annual Hays, KS pheasant hunt were among many of his favorite outdoor adventures.
Ray married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Polite, in 1958, enjoying 53 years together until her death in 2011. He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bob Biery.
His survivors include his daughter, Brenda Harwood and husband, Brad; son, Brett Biery and wife, Misty, all of Tulsa; his grandchildren, Lindi Biery-O'Sullivan and husband, Patrick of Boston, and Barrett Biery of Tulsa. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and others who fondly referred to him as "Uncle Ray" as well as an abundance of lifelong friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in Ray's memory.
Viewing will open on Wednesday, August 28, 4-8pm and Thursday, August 29th, 12-8pm at Moore Southlawn. A reception celebrating Ray's life will be on Friday, August 30th, 11:30 am at the Family Center of Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Attire please wear your favorite fishing or golf shirt. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.