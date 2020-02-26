Raymond F. Sorensen, DO, FAOCA passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Porta Caeli House in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was born April 7, 1941 to Elmer and Virgina Sorensen in Exira, Iowa. He married his wife, Kaye, and they welcomed their sons, Sam and Michael; and daughter, Jennifer. Raymond was a dedicated physician, specializing in Anesthesiology and Pain Management. He was an avid tennis player and enjoyed volunteering his time with the Coweta Police Department.
Ray was preceded in death by his infant son, Jon and his loving parents, Elmer and Virgina. He is survived by his wife, Kaye Lynne Brockman Sorensen of Tulsa; his son, Sam and daughter-in-law, Dr. Kimberly Sorensen and their children, Hannah, Nicholas and Ava of Tulsa; son, Dr. Michael Sorensen and daughter-in-law, Dr. Katie Mercer and their daughter, Lila of Redmond, Oregon; daughter, Jennifer Sorensen of Tulsa; and his brother, Phil and sister-in-law, Marilyn Kay Sorensen of Minneapolis, MN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association and Porta Caeli House. Service Saturday, February 29, 1:00 pm at the Church of St. Mary. Reception to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.