Rebecca "Becky" Jean Walters, age 74, of Sand Springs was born on March 23, 1946 to Joe and Jean Wilson in Muskogee, Oklahoma and passed from this life on July 2, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She grew up and attended school in Muskogee, later moving to Sand Springs where she spent the remainder of her life. She worked for the Sand Springs Public Schools at the snack bar for many years. Her hobbies included helping others, watching the cooking channel, being with family, hanging out with her friends (The Hens) and bingo at the Wilson's.
She is survived by: children, Chanc Walters and wife, Michelle of Suffock, Virginia, Susan Benien and husband, Michael of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sisters, Phylis Bailey and Linda Furer; brothers, Buch Wilson, Johnny Wilson and Bucky Wilson; grandchildren, Sydney Walters, Collin Walters, Tessa Walters, James Benien and John Benien; numerous nieces and nephews that were dearly loved.
"The Hens" The best group of friends that became sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Corky Wilson; nephews, Joe Wilson and Jonathon Wilson; aunt, Louise Hill.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 1-8pm. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 8, at the Legacy Chapel. Services have been entrusted to Dillon Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: CPHS Scholarship Fund - Note: Becky Walters dilloncares.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.