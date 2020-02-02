Rebecca Rhodes Brown, 61, passed away on January 25, 2020. Rebecca was born February 4, 1958 in Norfolk, VA, to Dr. Rollie and Sammie Rhodes. Rebecca graduated from Holland Hall in 1976, from Oklahoma State University in 1980, and received her Master's Degree in Speech Pathology from The University of Tulsa. Rebecca was well respected in her profession and had a passion for helping others, especially children. Rebecca was with Saint Francis Health Systems as well as Therapy Source for Kids.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Alan; daughter, Emily; and son-in-law, Brian Copsey of Tulsa; and daughter, Clara Brown, of Winnaba, Ghana Africa. Her granddaughters, Blakely and Teagan Copsey were the loves of her life. Rebecca is also survived by her father, Dr. Rollie Rhodes of Tulsa; sister, Amy and husband, Brad Fuller of Tulsa; and sister, Rachel and husband, Paul Dolan of Tulsa. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rebecca was preceded in death by her mother, Sammie Rhodes.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, February 8th, at 2:00pm at Southern Hills Baptist Church, Tulsa, OK. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Southern Hills Baptist Church Foundation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service. Friends may share condolences and memories online at schaudtfuneralservice.com
