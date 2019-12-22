Reed William Martin Reed William Martin, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away December 17, 2019.
Reed was born to Derek and Shelly Martin on February 11, 1999 in Tulsa, OK. Reed attended Verdigris Public Schools through fifth grade. In sixth grade, Reed transferred to Lincoln Christian School. Reed excelled at school, was an accomplished multi-sport athlete in high school, received numerous D1 offers, and played football for two seasons at the University of Tulsa before transferring to be a student at the University of Arkansas. Reed had a big, infectious smile, constantly poured himself into relationships by leading with his heart and most of all, loved Jesus.
Reed was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Buford and Dorothy Dorsey; his great-grandma, Wilma Garrett; his grandma, Joyce Dorsey; his uncle, Jeff Dorsey; and his cousin, Trevor Dorsey.
Survivors include his mother and father, Derek and Dawn (Shelly) Martin of Tulsa; his sister, Hannah Martin-Prelesnick of Tulsa; his brother-in-law, Garrick Prelesnick of Tulsa; his grandparents, Darrell and Myrna Dorsey; his grandma, Frederica Martin; and many cousins including his first cousins, Tyler, Trenton, and Taygon Dorsey. Reed was loved by many and will be missed more than he knows. We know his long struggle with depression and anxiety is now over, and we cannot wait to see him again.
The Celebration of Life service for Reed William Martin will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the Oneighty Youth Building at Church On The Move in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The interment will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Claremore, Oklahoma.
