Regina Lou DeBolt, 92, of Bella Vista, AR died January 10, 2020 at Bradford House Nursing Home in Bentonville, AR.
She was born January 27, 1927 in Warren, OH to Edwin Ahrendt and Elizabeth Burns Ahrendt. She married Gene Phillip DeBolt, April 12, 1947. They lived at Lake Tenkiller, OK, Mississippi and later in Bella Vista, AR.
She loved her family and raised seven kids while working. Regina made Christmas stockings for her family, loved to read and crochet. She was a member of The Madalene Catholic Church in Tulsa, OK.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Gene; a daughter, Mary Elizabeth DeBolt; a sister, Shirley Ann Casey; and a grandson, Patrick DeBolt.
Survivors are three sons, Larry DeBolt (Debbie) of Wichita, KS, Chris DeBolt (Marion) of Soddy Daisey, TN, Tim DeBolt of Owasso, OK; three daughters, Judy Krafft (Mike) of Bella Vista, Margaret Krafft (Don) of Hernado, MS, Lisa DeBolt of Norman, OK; two sisters, Nancy Guerra of Pasadina, MD, Patsy Villio of Las Vegas, NV; 15 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, AR. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, at the Church of the Madelene in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.