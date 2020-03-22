Regis John Schuler Regis John Schuler, 90, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Regis was born in 1929 to the late Andrew and Clara (Speicher) Schuler in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Regis graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1947. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army in Korea returning to Pittsburgh in 1953. Following his service, he attended Pittsburgh Technical Institute and University of Pittsburgh. He joined Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel in 1957 and was assigned to Houston, Texas. He was transferred to Dallas, Texas and subsequently Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1968. He resigned from Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel in 1980 and opened his own firm; Tulsa Tubular Supply. He truly loved the oil industry and all of his colleagues and friends made over the years. Tulsa Tubular remained in operation until his passing.
Growing up, Regis worked as a lifeguard, where he met the love of his life, Laurine, whom he later married. As a young married couple, they enjoyed their time in Texas ultimately making Tulsa their home. They raised their four children while Regis pursued his career building Tulsa Tubular into a successful company. The ever outdoorsman and sportsman, Regis enjoyed hunting, fishing and teaching his family, clients, young individuals and friends his deep respect for nature.
Regis was a charitable, compassionate and charming gentleman, who was committed to his family, their faith as well as our Country's veterans and others in the community. He was actively involved with the American Legion, Mohawk Post 308. Regis will be missed by many.
Regis is survived by his children, Tom (Cory), Diane (Mark), John (Paula) and Bruce (Peggy); eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Clare (Schuler) Larkin. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Laurine, and his siblings, Marie, Casimir, Joseph and Gerard.
Due to the Covid-19 protocols, the family will announce a future date for his Mass and burial for all of Regis' friends and family to gather and reflect on the contributions he made to better the lives he touched.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to; American Legion, Mohawk Post 308, P.O. Box 582693, Tulsa, OK 74158-2693 in Regis Schuler's name.
