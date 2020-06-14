A former prosecutor who played a pivotal role in the early stages of the Oklahoma City bombing case has died.
Arlene Johnson guided the bombing grand jury to its indictment of co-conspirators Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols for the 1995 attack on the Oklahoma City federal building. She later became a judge on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
Johnson — known as Arlene Joplin as a prosecutor — died in May of a cerebral hemorrhage. She was 79.
“We were determined to do this right, and to work as hard as it took to do it right,” she once said of her efforts as an assistant U.S. attorney on the bombing case.
Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.