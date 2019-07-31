Rev. James William Hardwick, 100, Edmond, OK, died on July 25, 2019. The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 2nd, at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church where he was a longtime member. He is survived by his wife of nearly 76 years, Irma and his sons, Jim, Chris, and Jon. Please visit www.crawfordfuneralservice.com

