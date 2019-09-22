Rhonda Johnson, 67, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Tulsa, OK. She was born July 25, 1952 to Ronald R. and Betty C. Johnson in Kirksville, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Rhonda was a career music teacher in the Tulsa Public School System. She began in 1974 at Thoreau Junior High teaching vocal music. Over the next 30 years, she also taught music at Hale High School, Byrd Junior High, Cleveland Middle School and Nimitz Middle School. Rhonda loved her students and taught confidence and a love of music and music production. She also worked with the All-District Choirs as they prepared for performances.
Survivors include a brother; three beloved nephews, Ron, Zach, and Chase Johnson. Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the Tulsa Humane Society. Private Family Services. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com.
