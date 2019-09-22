Richard Philip Framel, 55, beloved father, brother, uncle and friend passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Richard was born on December 31, 1963 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He graduated from Bishop Kelley High School and Tulsa Technology in 1982. Upon graduation, he began a successful career in the automotive industry. Richard was well known for his exceptional work ethic, attention to detail and knowledge of automotive mechanics. He was most recently employed at South Pointe Chevrolet.
Richard, AKA Captain Rich loved going to the lake and spending time on his boat with family and friends. Richard had a big heart and was always lending a helping hand. Recently, Richard rescued a cat who he and his son affectionately named, Shadow. Richard also enjoyed traveling. His adventures took him many places including Thailand, Spain and Greece. Richard also had a passion for photography often capturing stunning images.
Above all, Richard will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and willingness to help others. His caring and humorous nature always shined brightly and will continue on in the hearts of his family and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Leo V. Framel, Jr. and mother, Martha Louise Framel. He is survived by his son, Sebastian Balletto; sister, Debbie Framel; sister, Karen Framel; sister, Susan Weeldreyer and her husband, John Weeldreyer; nephew, Eric Weeldreyer and his wife, Kristen Weeldreyer and niece, Sarah Weeldreyer.
Visitation 1-3 p.m., Sunday, September 22, and service 11 a.m., Monday, September 23, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, 918-291-3500.
