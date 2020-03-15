Richard Randolph Oram, 'Randy' left this life peacefully and surrounded by his family on March 9, 2020, in Dallas, TX. Randolph was born on December 27, 1928, in Tuxedo, NY and grew up in Ridgewood, NJ. After high school, Randolph served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was an expert rifleman. He was extremely proud of his service for our country.
Randolph graduated from Union College in Schenectady, NY, in 1952 with a B.A. in Economics. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and was a star running back and captain of the Union College football team. Soon after college graduation, Randolph joined Byron Jackson Pumps in Tulsa, OK, as a Sales Engineer, where he worked until retirement. In 1977, he obtained an M.B.A. degree from the University of Tulsa, while raising three beautiful daughters.
Randy will be remembered as a gentle, loving father with a great sense of dry, witty humor and glass of scotch in hand. He was an avid golfer and extraordinary bridge player and walked his neighborhood each day while lifting a weight in each hand. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity in Tulsa for many years.
Randolph was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Munder Oram, to whom he was married 55 years. He is survived by his three daughters, Randa Warren (Stephen) of Tulsa, OK, Tiffany Haltom (Alan) of Denver, CO and Danielle Farmer (Thomas) of Dallas, TX. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Drake Farmer, Brittlyn Bravo (Clark), Trey Haltom, Brooke Farmer, Brent Haltom and Pierce Haltom.
A memorial Mass was held at All Saints Catholic Church in Dallas, TX, on March 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association.
We will miss you Poppy. XOXO
