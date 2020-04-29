Rita Mary Highland, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep April 26, 2020.
She was born in Ottawa, Canada, on October 11, 1931 to Emmett and Agnes O'Connor. A beloved daughter and loyal sister to five siblings. She followed her dream and became a Registered Nurse. She married and moved to Tulsa where she worked at Saint Francis Hospital for many years before retiring. She is survived by her sister, Marion DiGaspari of Canada and three sons, James and John, both of Tulsa and Mark (wife Ellen) of North Carolina. She has two grandsons, David Highland (wife Kristine) of Tulsa and Connor Highland (wife Sarah) of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two granddaughters, Vanessa Highland of Miami, Florida and Keri Irvin (husband Rob) of Edmond, Oklahoma. Serenitytulsa.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.