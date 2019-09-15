79, of Morehead City, NC, passed away on the morning of Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center. She is survived by her sons, Mark Patten (Arlene Patten), Jeff Patten (Lori Patten), Brian Patten (Bud Abbott); and her grandchildren, Tiffany Toledo, Katelyn Patten, Tanner Patten, Bailey Patten; and her great grandchildren, Josiah, Levi, and Kate Toledo. Service was Monday, September 2, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City, NC. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

