79, of Morehead City, NC, passed away on the morning of Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center. She is survived by her sons, Mark Patten (Arlene Patten), Jeff Patten (Lori Patten), Brian Patten (Bud Abbott); and her grandchildren, Tiffany Toledo, Katelyn Patten, Tanner Patten, Bailey Patten; and her great grandchildren, Josiah, Levi, and Kate Toledo. Service was Monday, September 2, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City, NC. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.