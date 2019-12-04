A memorial service for Dan Arthrell, a former nonprofit policy analyst and advocate who was a leader statewide in the crusade against child abuse, was held Saturday at All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa.
Arthrell, 73, died Nov. 19 in Mexico while on vacation.
Before retiring in 2016, Arthrell spent more than 30 years with the nonprofit Community Service Council.
After starting as a project director and manager for the organization, he went on to become its director of public policy, a role in which he worked with state legislators and other leaders on social service issues.
In 2012, he ran for the Legislature in an unsuccessful bid for the House District 71 seat.
Oklahoma’s child abuse epidemic and the fight to end it was a special focus for Arthrell. In the 1990s, he helped start Children First, a statewide child abuse prevention and awareness organization that trained and hired nurses to teach parenting and health skills to women who are pregnant or who have children.
“We need to have a basic attitude about children, about how important children are. You don’t hit children. You love them,” Arthrell, who was the face and voice for the effort, told the Tulsa World once.
Arthrell also served on various boards and committees, including the Tulsa City-County Board of Health and the Mayor’s Committee on Public Housing.
Among his honors, he was the National Association of Social Workers’ Citizen of the Year in 1998. In 2016, he received a Governor’s Commendation for his service on the Oklahoma Department of Human Services’ Citizens Advisory Panel.
Arthrell was a graduate of the University of Tulsa, from which he held a bachelor’s in urban studies and criminal justice, and a master’s in organizational psychology.
His survivors include his wife of 46 years, Claudia Arthrell; two sons, Justin Arthrell and Mykey Arthrell; four grandchildren; and a brother, Bill.
Memorial donations may be made to All Souls or the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.