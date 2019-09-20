The Rev. Dan Beller, longtime pastor of Evangelistic Temple, one of Tulsa’s oldest and historically most influential Pentecostal churches, died Sunday.
He was 87.
A service is set for 10 a.m. Friday at SpiritLife Church. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Beller was pastor for 34 years at Evangelistic Temple, which changed its name to SpiritLife a few years ago.
After an explosive start in the 1940s when a young evangelist Oral Roberts held services there, the church’s support had dwindled by the 1960s. When Beller came on board in 1967, it had 200 members and an annual budget of $47,000.
Beller, together with his wife and fellow pastor, Marie, helped bring on a turnaround. By the time he retired in 2001, it had grown to more than 2,700 members meeting in six Sunday services, an annual budget of almost $3 million, and included a Christian school and a day care center.
A native of Byars who originally wanted to be an elementary school teacher, Beller was well-traveled, and over his career spoke and ministered in countries worldwide.
As he told the Tulsa World in 2001, reflecting on his career, his travels had taught him there’s wide room for diversity of style and worship in the Christian church.
“I’ve seen enough to know God is at work in all places,” Beller said. “I think God has a million ways to reach people. He’s doing all that’s possible to reach this lost world.”
Beller was a graduate of Southwestern Bible College in Oklahoma City and held a master’s degree from Oral Roberts University. He specialized in church growth while completing a doctorate at Fuller Theological Seminary. ORU also presented him with an honorary doctor of divinity degree.
Beller served in several offices and on various boards, including more than 30 years on the National Education Board of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Of its former pastor, SpiritLife Church this week wrote on its Facebook page: “We will miss Pastor Beller tremendously...he touched many, many lives throughout the world. Thank you, Pastor Beller, for your gift to the Kingdom of God.”
Survivors include his wife, Marie; a daughter, Dana Acevedo; two granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Donna Carter and Gayle Anthony.
Memorial donations may be sent to Southwestern Christian University in Bethany, of which Beller was a past board chairman and enjoyed a long association.
