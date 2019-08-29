Reba McClanahan, owner of Myers-Duren Harley-Davidson, died Aug. 24.
She was 79.
A service is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
McClanahan had owned the motorcycle dealership for more than 40 years. It celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2014.
The third owner in its history, McClanahan, a former high school business teacher, bought it in 1977, when it had just two full-time employees.
Under her leadership, it would grow into one of the top 20 Harley-Davidson dealerships in the nation, now with 47 employees and a dozen contract workers.
McClanahan strove to make the dealership “a happy place,” she told the Tulsa World in 2014. She took pride in it being a “home away from home” for area motorcycle enthusiasts, who would gather there to hang out, share travel stories and plan future rides together.
A native of Hobart, McClanahan started riding motorcycles in the 1970s while living in Maryland.
“It’s fun, and it’s multisensual because the sky is your canopy,” McClanahan said. “You see, hear, smell and feel all of the elements ... Sometimes it’s pleasant and sometimes it’s not. Rain can feel like little spikes hitting you if it’s raining hard.”
She almost sold the business in 1979, following a split with her then-husband, unsure if she wanted to run it by herself.
But she stuck with it and was later joined by her sons in the business.
Eventually, she moved it from downtown to 48th Street and Peoria Avenue, where she built a new facility.
McClanahan was preceded in death by her husband, Don Paul McClanahan, and seven siblings.
Survivors include her sons, James McClanahan and Johnny McClanahan; and six grandchildren.
Featured video
Tulsa Police Sgt. Jennifer Murphy talks about the Tulsa Police new reading program and school supply handout at the Darlington Apartments.
Read the story: Tulsa Police Department patrols the reading room in new program
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.