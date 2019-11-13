A memorial service for Robert Langholz, longtime Tulsa business leader, attorney and philanthropist, has been set for 2 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church.
Langholz died Nov. 6 at 89.
Stanleys Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
A founding member of the law firm Holliman, Langholz, Runnels and Dorwart, Langholz would practice law for much of his adult life. But his business interests expanded, and eventually took up more of his focus.
Along with his partners, Langholz had owned and operated more than 50 companies worldwide during his lifetime. Several of them were located in Tulsa and related to the oil and gas and geophysical industries, including Skinner Brothers Co., Indel-Davis Inc., and Geophysical Research Inc. Another one, Bryan Infants Wear, dealt in baby clothes.
Langholz was active in the community, contributing to various causes. He was a past director of the Tulsa Philharmonic, and had served in roles with the Philbrook Museum, Young President’s Organization and other organizations.
He shared a passion for nutrition with his late wife, Edna Langholz, a dietitian, author and leading voice in nutritional science.
The Edna and Robert Langholz International Nutrition Award continues to be presented every other year, and recognizes individuals for their contributions to advancing world nutrition.
“Our father spearheaded many things, but (the Langholz Award) was deep in his soul,” said his son Larry Langholz, who along with his brother, Kris, presented the most recent award a few weeks ago at a national conference.
Robert Langholz was a native of Iowa and an Air Force veteran. He moved to Tulsa in 1956 after completing his law degree at the University of Iowa.
Langholz’s sons say their parents had not heard of Tulsa before their father’s job with Gulf Oil brought them there. But the family would never regret the move. Grateful to the people of his new community, who had impressed him with their kindness, Langholz was always committed to improving Tulsa.
“Family was first, but next was community,” his sons said. “He was always helping to build Tulsa into a better community.”
Langholz’s survivors include his three sons, Robert Langholz Jr., Larry Langholz and Kris Langholz; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Phyllis Stone.
Memorial contributions may go to the Edna and Robert Langholz International Nutrition Award, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation, 120 S. Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606.
