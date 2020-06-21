Robbie Lou Emery Burke passed away on May 22, 2020, surrounded by her children. Her remains were interred at First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa at a private family ceremony on June 19, 2020. A larger celebration of life is planned for August 1, 2020, also at First Presbyterian Church.
Robbie is survived by her son, Taylor Alan Burke, his wife, Rita, and their daughter, Helen; her son, Thomas Miller Burke; her daughter, Clare Elizabeth Burke Williams, her husband, Jon, and their son, Hudson Robert; her sister, Ann Smith and husband, Dean Smith; her nephew, Jeff Smith, his wife, Janie, and their children, Jacob and Jordan; and her nephew, Martin Smith, his wife, Emily, and their children, Ashby and Elizabeth Burton. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Wayne Emery.
Robbie was born in Duncan in 1952. She graduated from Duncan High School in 1970 and was a successful student and worked for the Duncan Banner. She attended the University of Oklahoma and was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. After graduating in 1974, she married the father of her children, Byron, and moved to Tulsa. After working in journalism for a few years, she enrolled at the University of Tulsa College of Law and graduated in 1982.
Robbie was a grandmother, church lady, and attorney, in that order. She was most proud of her grandchildren, Helen and Hudson, and loved being their "Mimi". She moved important legal functions to attend Helen's ballet classes and to care for her grandchildren. She was also an amazing mother to her children, always finding the right way to encourage and care for them, even when it was more than challenging. All of her children were deeply influenced by her faith and work ethic.
She served in many roles within First Presbyterian and the Eastern Oklahoma Presbytery, including as moderator, and wanted to be known as a "church lady". She loved to serve the Church and its members and that service will be celebrated for many years. She touched and deeply affected many lives through this service. The Burke family is especially grateful to the congregation at First Presbyterian for their love and prayers during her illness.
Robbie will also be remembered as an amazing attorney. Her career began at Sneed Lang until she went into practice on her own. She was a legendary title attorney and even better at elder law, including probate, estate planning, guardianships, and litigation. She will be remembered for her quick wit, professional courtesy, kindness to all, and grace. She received numerous awards for her pro bono service and was immensely successful in her business. Most of all, she would be most proud of helping those in the most difficult of situations and helping lift them up. Those clients know who they are and should know she had so much pride in them. Robbie's son, Taylor, also an attorney, is managing her practice going forward.
Robbie's family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in her honor to the First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa Children's Ministry and/or Tulsa Lawyers for Children. www.stanleysfuneralhome.com
