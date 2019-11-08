Robbie M. Wright, 89, passed away November 5, 2019 in Richardson, TX. Robbie was born August 19, 1930 in Dallas, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline and Cecil Wright. Robbie is survived by her brother, Phil and his wife, Alice Wright of Richardson, TX; her niece, Jennifer Andrick and her children of Plano, TX; her nephew, Bryan Wright and his children of Redding, CA. Celebration of Life services, Friday, November 8, 2019, 10:00am, Restland Funeral Home, Wildwood Chapel. Burial Restland Memorial Park, Court of Memories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.