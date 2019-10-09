Robert B. Milsten left this world a better place on October 6, 2019.
He was born on November 6, 1932 in Tulsa, OK. He was the oldest son of native Oklahomans, Travis I. Milsten and Regina Jankowsky Milsten. Robert graduated from Tulsa Central in 1950 and Indiana University in 1954. He completed his legal education at OU with an L.L.B. degree in 1956.
He entered the U.S. Air Force and served two years active duty as a legal officer at Tinker AFB. Bob practiced law with Andrews, Davis, Legg, Bixler, Milsten, and Murrah for for 44 years until his retirement in 2008. Robert was a member of Temple B'nai Israel for over 50 years. He served in all of its offices, and was President of the congregation from 1977-79.
Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 58 years, Jane H. Milsten. He is survived by his two children: son, Stuart P. Milsten, and his wife, Leslie G. Milsten, of Summit, NJ and daughter, Leslie M. Thornton and partner, Jon Holladay, of Annapolis, MD. Two granddaughters: Frances Grace Milsten and Anne Alexander Milsten, both of Summit, NJ. Robert has two wonderful brothers, Malcolm Milsten and his wife, Paula, of Tulsa, OK and Richard Milsten and his wife, Nancy, of Vero Beach, FL.
Funeral services will be held at Temple B'nai Israel in Oklahoma City at 1:00pm, Friday, October 11. Contributions may be made to Temple B'nai Israel and Oklahoma City Philharmonic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.