Robert "Bob" Newkirk, age 93, passed into new life after a brief illness on May 3, 2020. He was a Tulsan most of his life, coming here in 1957.
Bob was born March 25, 1927 in Stuttgart, AR, the second child of Vera Robnolt Newkirk and Arnold Leroy Newkirk. He spent his childhood there but left at age 18 to join the Navy in 1945. He served his country in the Navy as a Radar Operator, Seaman First Class, on the USS Delta in China and Japan at the end of World War II. He acquired tuberculosis during his military service and spent four years in a quarantine hospital in Booneville, AR, upon his return. After his recovery, he was able to attend the University of Arkansas using his GI Bill and graduated in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He had been a strong supporter of both the Veteran's Administration and the Arkansas Razorbacks since that time. He was a member of the UA Razorback Club for many years. He married Marilyn Baird McCall of Little Rock, AR, in 1989.
Bob became a Certified Public Accountant with a long career in business financial management and auditing in oil and gas, aerospace, manufacturing, and insurance fields. He was President of the Tulsa World Trade Association 1982-83. He was a member of the Tulsa Sunrise Rotary Club, being named Rotarian of the Year 1995-96, and also held District Rotary positions.
Bob was a lifelong Methodist whose strong faith in God never wavered. He was a Certified Lay Speaker, served his church in leadership roles at the local church and district levels, teaching Sunday School, and singing in choir. He and Marilyn went on several international mission trips with Volunteers In Mission Teams from Boston Avenue Methodist Church.
Bob loved boating and fishing his entire life and was an avid bird hunter. He was an accomplished amateur photographer. He loved to travel, especially with his wife, Marilyn, and they enjoyed many unique opportunities to visit other countries and meet new people.
Bob is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Larry Trook of Bixby, stepchildren, Mark Merritt (Denver), Carolyn Squires (Austin), Cynthia McCall (Miami, FL), and Jay McCall (Conway, AR); grandchildren, Aaron Weber, Dusty Lamay, Daniel Weber, John Trook, Benjamin Trook, Sam Squires, Adam McCall, Joseph Merritt, and Julia Merritt; great-grandson, Jeremy Weber; brother, James Newkirk (Oakland, OR); sister, Jackie Newkirk Clem (Grants Pass, OR); and first cousin, James Robnolt (North Little Rock). He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Dorothy Elizabeth Jones; and his beloved wife, Marilyn (2016).
A celebration of life is planned at Bixby First United Methodist Church with interment at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery, future date pending. Donations can be made in Bob's memory to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) and Tulsa Rotary Club Sunrise Foundation. Share your memories of Bob at Leonardmarkerfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.