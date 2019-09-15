Of Norman, died September 4, 2019 at age 71. He spent his childhood in Tulsa and attended Cascia Hall Preparatory School. He earned a degree in English Literature from the University of Oklahoma (1969), served in the U.S. Army (Fort Lewis, Seattle, WA), and graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1975, practicing as an attorney in Norman for the rest of his life. He was a loving father to twins, John Ross McIlroy and Emily Catherine McIlroy born in 1983.
Bob devoted much time to the study of various spiritual texts and teachings and took enormous joy in the realms of language and literature. He was known for his warm and sensitive heart, keen intellect, candor, generosity, wit, love of animals, and strong penchant for conversation.
He is survived by his daughter, Emily McIlroy (Honolulu, HI); brother, Arthur McIlroy (Tulsa, OK); niece, Paige McIlroy Young (Austin, TX); nephew, Sean McIlroy (Nashville, TN); and his beloved cat, Greyce Catherine. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Irene (Norwill) McIlroy, and his son, John Ross McIlroy.
A celebration of his life will be held at 5pm, September 21st, in the courtyard of St. John's Episcopal Church in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.