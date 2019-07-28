Robert Eldridge "Bob" Grant, 89, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born July 10, 1930, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Thomas Garner and Genelle (Pierron) Grant.
Bob attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic School and graduated from Cascia Hall Preparatory School in 1948. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma in 1952. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1954 stationed at Kirtland AFB, New Mexico and Enewetak Atoll of the Marshall Islands. He married Dorothy Lee Sloan on January 4, 1958, at Christ the King Catholic Church where they were lifelong parishioners. They were happily married for 56 years and raised two daughters.
Bob joined his father's company, T.G. Grant Company, in 1954. In 1958, Whiteside & Whiteside and T.G. Grant Company merged to form Whiteside & Grant, Realtors. Both were pioneer companies in Tulsa dating back to 1919 and 1928, respectively. Bob continued to pursue his passion for the commercial real estate business with the utmost integrity and professionalism while serving as Manager for over 60 years. Whiteside & Grant trained many of Tulsa's real estate professionals and was consistently involved in many of Tulsa's major real estate transactions including site acquisition for the Cities Service complex in the Central Business District, site acquisition for St. John's Medical Center and most recently, a partnered land sale to expand the Turkey Mountain complex. He worked with his brother, Tom Grant, Jr., on various projects including site acquisition for Woodland Hills Mall and Cherokee Industrial Park. He also donated his real estate services to Catholic Charities, Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church and Town & Country School. Bob served as President of the Greater Tulsa Board of Realtors in 1966 and served on the Urban Affairs and Commercial Legislative Affairs Committees. He was awarded Realtor of the Year in 1996 and Commercial Realtor of the Year in 2011. He was one of only fifteen GTAR Life Members. He was affiliated with numerous real estate associations including CCIM and SIOR. Bob was well respected in the commercial real estate brokerage community and always ready to share his knowledge and experience.
Bob also had a passion for education. Town & Country School was established in 1961 by Dr. Lillian Whitmore and parents of children with learning differences. Bob and Dorothy worked tirelessly to raise funds and support the school. Bob served as a board member for many years. Their daughter, Karen, was one of the first students to attend Town & Country and just celebrated her 40th year at Town & Country as a Teacher's Assistant. Bob was awarded the Town & Country Honor of the Knight award in 2012 for his contributions to the school. Bob also served as a board member for Monte Cassino School for several years where he enjoyed working with the Sisters of St. Joseph Monastery.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was very active in several social groups including St. Francis/Marquette Alumni, CTK Men's Group, ECT Group, Men's Forum and his Poker Group. He was a great athlete and enjoyed playing sports including football and tennis. He also enjoyed supporting TU athletics. He was an enthusiastic supporter of his children's and grandchildren's education and interests.
Bob was a true gentleman. He will be fondly remembered for his kind and generous spirit, his strong work ethic, his wisdom and advice, his witty remarks and his devotion to his faith, family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and "Papa" and will be greatly missed.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Lee (Sloan) Grant; parents, Thomas Garner Grant, Sr. and Genelle (Pierron) Grant; brother, Thomas Garner "Tom" Grant, Jr.; and sister, Jean Grant Reames. He is survived by his daughters, Karen Grant and Beth (Grant) Parker; grandchildren, Sarah Parker and Sam Parker; and many nieces and nephews.
The Grant family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at St. Simeon's for their compassionate care, as well as to family and friends for their love and support.
Friends may honor Bob's memory with contributions to Town and Country School. Viewing will be 12:00 P.M.-5:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel. Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, and Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, both at Christ the King Catholic Church in Tulsa. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel 918-585-1151.
