Robert Eric Nail, DDS of Tulsa, OK passed away on February 23, 2020 at the age of 74 years old after fighting a courageous 2 1/2 year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Robert was born January 29, 1946 in Vinita, OK, to John and Metta Nail. He was a 3 sport varsity athlete, excelling in basketball, track and golf. Robert was a Boy Scout, active in FFA, and a member of both the National Honor Society and a citizen of Boys State. In 1964, Robert's senior year, he was honored as member of the Vinita Track Team to carry the official Olympic Torch in route from Los Angeles to Detroit.
After graduating from Vinita High School (1964) he attended Oklahoma State University and graduated in 3 years with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1967. Robert then earned early acceptance into the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in Memphis. He married Donna Gail Dearing of Backwell, OK, on June 17, 1967 in Bartlesville, OK. While living in Memphis in 1969 their baby girl, Lisa Michelle was born.
Robert graduated as a Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1970, worked as the prison dentist in McAlester, OK, for 9 months while awaiting his state boards, and then set up his dental practice in Sand Springs, OK, in 1971. He was the youngest practicing dentist in the state of Oklahoma at the time. In 1973, Robert and Donna welcomed their son named Chad Eric. He was very proud to be a family dentist for over 45 years who loved his patients and his work.
Robert was a Rotarian, was a Paul Harris Fellow, served as a Chairman of the Sand Springs Park Board and was an active member of South Tulsa Baptist Church. He was passionate about giving back to communities in need and in 2014 he led a medical mission trip to rural Guatemala providing dental care to numerous villagers.
Robert loved spending time with his four special grandchildren, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating on Grand Lake and golf. One of his most favorite places was on his ranch working and driving his antique John Deere tractors.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Donna Nail; daughter, Lisa McCarthy and husband, Jack of New Canaan, CT; son, Chad Nail and wife, Sarah of Owasso; grandchildren, Kathryn and Caroline McCarthy and Connor and Creed Nail. Robert's siblings include his twin sister, Beverly Montgomery of Vinita; Dr. Nick Nail and wife, Dianne of Broken Arrow; Peggy Hamrick and husband, John of Phoenix, AZ and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, John and Metta Nail; brother, Roger Nail; brother, Johnnie Nail; and brother-in-law, Don Montgomery.
Service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, at 1:00 pm at South Tulsa Baptist Worship Center, 10310 South Sheridan, Tulsa, OK.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: South Tulsa Baptist Church Guatemala Missions http://southtulsa.org; Clarehouse www.clarehouse.org; Tulsa SPCA Cruelty Investigator https://tulsaspca.org
