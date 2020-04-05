Robert Eugene Hardesty Robert Eugene Hardesty, 84, died March 25, 2020 at 10:55 p.m. due to complications from Alzheimers. Robert, known as Bob to everyone, was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 6, 1935. Bob was a man who thirsted for knowledge. He loved learning about things that interested him, from the existence of extraterrestrials to classical music to the intricacies of computers. He also loved riding motorcycles. He traveled all across the United States with his second wife, Norma, where they saw the beauty of this great country. In his younger days, Bob also ran marathons! He was focused on his health and well being and enjoyed participating in events like the Tulsa Marathon. Bob also loved his children and was proud of the good and decent people they became. Though they lived in other parts of the country, he always kept them in his heart. The unforgiving disease of Alzheimers got a hold of Bob and left him with a deteriorating mind that worsened over the years. In recent months, Bob's youngest daughter visited him and had the pleasure of holding his hand, and hearing loving words that will last a lifetime. In his youth, Bob attended not only parochial school, but also seminary school. Although Bob worked in pharmaceutical and life insurance sales, his passion was being an accomplished and licensed electrician. Bob was first married to Jeannine Wooten in 1962 where they had three wonderful children. When the marriage ended in 1971, he met and married Norma Jean (Crain), where they were married for more than 40 years, before she passed away from breast cancer in 2017. Preceding him in death were his father, Lewis Herman Hardesty and mother, Mary Elizabeth Knight Hardesty; and brothers,William Hardesty, Martin Leon Hardesty, and Kenneth Patrick Hardesty. Bob is survived by his three children, Bill Hardesty, Laura Hardesty, and Mary Hardesty-Carr; and grandchildren, Grace Jeannine Carr and Henry Samuel Hardesty; as well as nieces and nephews. Bob had a private ceremony. Donations can be made to the Alzheimers Foundation, in memory of Robert Eugene Hardesty. Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care. Family and friends may leave kind words of comfort, special memories and condolences to the family online at schaudtfuneralservice.com
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.