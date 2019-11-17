Bob was born on Septemer 1, 1925 in Mitchell, SD to John Nolan and Anna Elizabeth (Fritschen) Walenta. He passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Tulsa, OK at the age of 94.
Bob was the oldest of eight children. During his early school years, he rode his horse to the one room schoolhouse he attended. He graduated from high school in Lemon, SD in 1943 and at that time there were 38 class members/graduates. During those years, he lived in Lemon during the week to attend school and went home to work the ranch on the weekends.
After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, he attended basic training in Minnesota and was then stationed at Ft. Sill, OK. After WWII ended, he moved to Tulsa to attend what was then named Spartan School. It was during this time that he rented a room from his future in-laws, Emery and Jessie Goss, met his future wife, Jone and moved to Tulsa.
Bob was married for 66 years to the love of his life, Jone "Jonie" Goss. They were married on June 10, 1950 at Holy Family Cathedral.
Within the next 7 years, Bob acquired his Midas Muffler, Tulsa franchise and purchased land, broke ground and build his first location on East 11th Street in the 1950s and eventually expanded to own and operate three Tulsa locations.
Bob was active for many years with the Tulsa Men's Club, Tulsa Ski Club, Tulsa Executives Association, as well as other clubs and organizations.
Bob was known for his warm smile, loving heart and personality, his honesty and selfless generosity. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed a full and interesting life filled with family, traveling, camping, snow skiing, playing cards, golf and many other outdoor activities.
Bob is survived by his three daughters, Michele Scott and her husband, Ed, Sydney Walenta, Leslie DeVries and her husband, David; six grandchildren, Erin Walenta (Brad Wedel), Rob Walenta (Alex), Courtney Wiles (Justin), Hilary DeVries, Alison Locke (Zach) and Martin Young; eight great-grandchildren, Tanner Wiles, Dylan Wiles, Lola McFeeley, Dax Wiles, Harper Locke, Dylan Walenta, Cooper Wedel and Everett Walenta.
He is also survived by his brothers, Donald, Jerome, Nickolas (Annette), and Daniel (Mary) Walenta; his many nieces and nephews, their children; and his cousins.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Jone and her parents; his son, Christopher; his sisters, Irene Marlis and Mary Ann and her husband, Clayton; his brother, Thomas and his wife, Irene; his parents, John and Anna; his sisters in-law, Ann (Donald) and Jerauldine (Jerome) and Geraldine (Goss) Beard.
The Rosary will be prayed for Bob at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 17, and a Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 18, both at Christ The King Catholic Church. A reception will follow in Fletcher Hall. Graveside committal will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, at Calvary Cemetery.
Ninde Funeral Directors, Brookside Chapel (918) 742-5556
