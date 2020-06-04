Robert Joseph McCartney, 83, was born October 7, 1936 in Tulsa and died in Tulsa, May 29, 2020. The oldest child of Joe and Mary Jane McCartney, Bob grew up around the family business, McCartney Auto Service, near 41st and Peoria with his younger brothers, Jim and Tom. A graduate of Tulsa Central High School Class of 1954, Bob remained active with their alumni and reunion committees. He graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Tulsa in 1960.
In 1963 he married Gayle Russell and in 1965 they welcomed their only child, Jill Estelle McCartney. The family moved to Oklahoma City where Bob was active with the Lions Club and Calvin Presbyterian Church. For more than three decades Bob was a manufacturer's representative in the automotive parts aftermarket and In 1983 he was recognized as 'International Booster of the Year' by the Automotive Service Industry Association.
Following Gayle's death in 2003, Bob reconnected with a girl he dated in college, Carrol Guthridge Erickson and on June 4, 2005 they married. Bob gained two more daughters, Ingrid Vandervort and Karin Harrison; their husbands, Jerry and Mark; AND became "Grandpa Bob" to young Jordan, Justin and Nathan. He joined Carrol in Auburn, Kansas outside of Topeka and they built a home and enjoyed 14 happy years.
After Carrol's death last December, Bob recently moved back to Tulsa. He unexpectedly suffered strokes last week. Bob will be buried in Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, June 5, after services at 11 AM at Moore's Southlawn Chapel in Tulsa.
Bob is survived by daughters, Jill E. McCartney of Oklahoma City, OK, Ingrid Erickson Vandervort (Jerry) of Wakarusa, KS, Karin Erickson Harrison (Mark) of Chesterfield, VA; brothers, James B. McCartney of Bixby, OK, Thomas R. McCartney (Karen) of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Jordan Vandervort and Justin Vandervort of Kansas and Nathan Harrison of Virginia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by wife, Gayle of Oklahoma City; wife, Carrol of Auburn, KS; parents, Joe and Mary Jane McCartney of Tulsa; and sister, Margaret Crider of Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
