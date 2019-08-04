Robert Joseph Swab, 82, of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away on July 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington after struggles with a traumatic brain injury incurred on December 23, 2017. He was born on May 19, 1937 to Margaret (Hanratty) and John F. Swab and had two siblings, John T. Swab and Mildred (Swab) Buxton. He was married to Bernadette Borelli and had 3 children and 3 grandchildren whom they adored. He was later married to Sue Bell until 1994 and remained close companions until his death.
Robert went to Marquette High School in Tulsa where he excelled in sports including football and basketball. He attended Marquette University and then Tulsa University, where he graduated with a degree in mathematics.
After college, Robert joined his father and brother in the family oil and gas business at Mid-West Energy Corporation, which later became the Swab Corporation. Robert was also a partner in the Tribune Swab/Fox company which had interests in newspapers and real estate. Robert's adventurous spirit also led him into a variety of other businesses which included partnerships in The Conine/Swab Porsche Audi Dealerships, Mr. Fish & Chips, Duke's Country (a country and western dance club) along with various partnerships in other restaurants and retail stores in Tulsa, Stillwater and Santa Fe, NM. He was also a cattle farmer and owner of racehorses. His many interests show how numbers and probabilities came naturally to him. In business and in life, Robert was always fair and honest with the utmost integrity. His business partners would say that a written contract with Robert was not necessary for his word was his bond.
He was a past member of The Tulsa Club, The Petroleum Club, and Southern Hills Country Club, where he enjoyed running, golf, and tennis, and was a fabulous gin rummy player. He was also an avid skier, racquetball player, boater, backgammon player and a revered bridge partner.
Robert often spent two months or more a year in Mexico where he enjoyed the culture, the food, and relaxation. He had a large collection of artworks, much of it from Mexico.
He lived in Tulsa all but the last year and a half of his life. He had many friends and didn't get very far in town before he ran into someone he knew. This also extended to his visits to Boston, Seattle, and Denver where his kids live. Over many years he was often spotted with his breakfast club in Utica Square.
He is survived by his children, Mark (Noelle Dye), Cheryl (Wayne Barnett), and Vicki Swab; grandchildren, Nic Layton (Cecilia), Tim Layton, and Eli Swab; and Sue's children, Kari Bell Swartz and Will Bell.
A memorial service will be held at St. Rita Chapel, Cascia Hall on November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am with a gathering to follow at the home of Nancy Vaughan.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Tulsa Day Center in his honor.
