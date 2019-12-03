Robert Lewis Kralicek, 66, of Broken Arrow succumbed to cancer surrounded by his family on November 29,2019.
Robert is survived by his wife of 16 years, Karen Kralicek; sons, Joseph Kralicek and Daniel Kralicek; stepson, Jonathon Doshier; brothers, Randy Kralicek and David Kralicek; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Robert was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone.
Robert loved the outdoors, and spent many vacations visiting national parks. He worked as a licensed clinical social worker for 30 years. Robert was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects, lend a friendly ear, or whatever else people needed him for.
A special thank you to the people at Rivercross Hospice and Porta Caeli for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Floral Haven Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Floral Haven on Tuesday, December 3rd. Funeral services for Robert will be at Floral Haven on Wednesday, December 4th, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society,P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
