Robert Ray Mercer, photojournalist, professor and long-time Tulsa resident, died on January 21, 2020, after a long illness.
Robert, born December 21, 1947, lived on a farm in Beaver County until the mid-1950s when drought in the Panhandle forced his family to move to the Los Angeles area where he attended Bell Gardens High School from 1963 to 1966.
After serving in the U.S. Navy, Robert attended the University of Missouri at Columbia and graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism Degree in 1973. He subsequently moved to Tulsa and established a photojournalism business, Mercer Visual Communications Inc. In 1994 he received a Master's Degree in Mass Communication from the University of Oklahoma.
He moved to Orange County, CA, in 1996 to become a professor of journalism and chairman of the Journalism Department at Cypress College, where he retired in 2015.
Robert received several Fulbright grants and taught journalism classes in Japan, Ukraine and Pakistan. He travelled widely in Central America as an independent photojournalist and covered conflict zones there.
Following his retirement he and his wife, Rose Mary moved to the Denver area, where he enjoyed painting, hiking, biking and fishing.
Robert is survived by his wife, Rose Mary; their son, Stephen Loftus-Mercer and his husband, James; their daughter, Rose Mary Moegling and her husband, Max; their daughter, Rachel Mercer and her husband, Andy; and four grandchildren, Wren, Sam, Rose Mary and Henry.
Burial will be at the family plot in Martinsburg, MO. Memorials can be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation, alpha1.org.
