Robert Richard Reinking was born on September 7, 1925 to Arthur and Merle Reinking in Bronson, Kansas.
On February 8, 2020 Bob went home to his Lord and Savior at the age of 94.
Bob and Joyce were wed on May 27, 1951 and enjoyed nearly 69 years of marriage.
Bob attended Kansas State University in Manhattan and graduated in 1946 with a degree in Industrial Physics. In 1955 he started working at Douglas Aircraft Company (later McDonnell Douglas) and served there as a metallurgist and processes engineer until his retirement in 1987.
Bob loved Jesus. Bob and Joyce attended Will Rogers United Methodist Church in Tulsa for over 50 years. He loved singing and sang enthusiastically in church choirs, solos at church, and for many funerals.
Bob never met a stranger. He talked to everyone he met and showed kindness and concern to all. He was a great mentor and example of Christ's love.
Bob loved his family. He adored his children, his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren, and he prayed regularly for all of them, attended many, many activities, and loved on them every chance he got. He will be greatly missed by all of us.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Merle; his brother, Bill; and his son-in-law, Tim White.
Those who will be missing him terribly are his wife, Joyce; his children, Kathy White, Richard and Karen Reinking, and Linda Reinking; his grandchildren, David and Kimberly White, Beth White, Amy and Wayne Billings, Rachael and Shawn Seymour, Daniel Reinking, and Angela and Corey Force; and his great-grandchildren, Jackson, Ava, Brooks, McCartney, Bobby Grace, Luke, Lauren, and Isabel.
Services will be held on Friday, February 14th, at 10:00 a.m. at Will Rogers United Methodist Church at 1138 South Yale, Tulsa, OK. The viewing will be held Thursday, February 13th, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home at 4161 E. Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Pearl's Hope Transitional Living Program through Oklahoma United Methodist Circle of Care (circleofcare.org) or Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa (mealsonwheelstulsa.org) or the charity of choice.
