Robert "Bob" W. Cox passed away with loving family by his side on July 13, 2019, at the age of 74 years.
Robert was born on May 10, 1945 in Coronado, CA to his parents, C.F. and Wilma (McCollum) Cox. He met the love of his life, Georganne Cox while attending the University of Michigan Law School; they were married on May 1, 1970 in Grand Rapids, MI.
Robert worked as an Attorney in the Oil and Gas Industry until he retired from Vintage Petroleum.
He was preceded in death by C.F. Cox (Father), Wilma Cox (Mother).
Bob was a strong willed, intelligent and generous man who deeply loved his wife of 49 years. He instilled a strong work ethic in his daughters, stressed the importance of education and wanted them to be self sufficient and successful in whatever they put their mind to.
He was a very proud grandfather and supported his grandchildren in every venture they took.
Bob loved vacationing in Hawaii, his home away from home. Whether it was sitting in the sand on the North Shore watching a surfing competition or sitting in his favorite lounge chair under a plumeria tree enjoying a cigar and a glass of scotch watching the whales and the waves, he loved it!
Robert leaves many loving memories with his family: wife, Georganne Cox, of Tulsa; daughters, Cynthia (Eric) Marshall and Cristin (Heath) Headrick, all of Jenks; brother, Donald (Peggy) Cox, of Knoxville, TN; sister, Jan Ambrose, of Tulsa, OK,; granddaughters, Paige Murphy, Bailey Murphy and Addyson Marshall; grandsons, Hayden Cox-Lillard, Justin Murphy, Issac Bradley and Hudson Headrick; nieces, Tiffany (Mark) Stiles and Kelly (Christian) Killinger; nephew, Austin Ambrose; and many other loving family members and a host of friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019, at Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service with Pastor Brandon McCombs officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt Funeral Service.
Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
