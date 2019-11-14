Tulsa Civic and business leader Robert "Bob" W. Langholz passed away at age 89 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Born in Sioux City, Iowa on January 17, 1930, he grew up in Mapleton, Iowa. Bob received his BA degree in Business Administration in 1951 and following service with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, he earned a Juris Doctorate in 1956, both from the University of Iowa.
Bob and his new wife, Edna, moved to Tulsa in 1956 where they would become trailblazers in their fields; she, a well-known author and leader in nutritional science, and Bob a prominent attorney and successful business leader in Tulsa. In addition to being a founding member of the prominent law firm of Holliman, Langholz, Runnels, and Dorwart, Bob and his partners owned various Tulsa based companies with operations around the world.
He was also a major contributor to Tulsa's civic and cultural movement. He was involved in numerous charitable and philanthropic organizations including Tulsa Philharmonic; Young President's Organization; Boys Clubs of America; National Jewish Medical Research Center; Philbrook; Hoover Presidential Foundation; and a long-standing Board Member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Alvina Langholz; and his wife, Edna.
He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Stone of Denver, Colorado; his three sons and their wives, Robert Langholz, Jr. and LeAnne, Laurence Langholz and Alyson, and Kristofer Langholz and Kelli; and also by seven loving grandchildren, Logan Langholz, Preston Langholz and his wife, Amanda, Lauren Seibert and her husband, Dylan, Michael Langholz, Anna Langholz, Carl Langholz and Gretchen Langholz.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Robert and Edna Langholz International Nutrition Award, C/O Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation, 120 South Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Tulsa on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 2pm. Services entrusted to Stanleys.
