Robert Warren Warrington "Rob" was 52 years old, born in Independence, MO on April 2, 1967 to Frank James and Ruth Ann "Annie" Lindley-Warrington and passed on from this life on November 5, 2019 in Prague, OK after a long battle with brain cancer. Rob was a wrecker driver/trainer for AAA and had worked for them for almost 30 years. He'd still be working for them today had the illness not gotten the better of him. Rob enjoyed his work, his family and his rescue dog, Sadie, who brought him so much joy and comfort. He really enjoyed traveling with his dear friend, Cherokee and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He especially loved taking his grandchildren to so many fun places. He was preceded in death by his Grandma Juanita Lindley, Grandpa Warren Lindley, Aunt Sharon Lindley, Father Frank Warrington, sister Shari Lynn and daughter Megan Leann. He is survived by three sons, Michael Johnson, Mitchell and Matthew Warrington; and one daughter, Mariah Warrington; mother, Annie Warrington; sister, Bekki Smith; grandchildren, Landon, Braily, Faith, and Deon; his very dear friend, Cherokee Hart; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Memorial service 1 pm, Saturday, November 9, Calvary Temple Assembly of God, 4701 W. Edison, Tulsa. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a pet rescue.
