Robert Webster Berry, always known as Bob, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020, in his home in Tulsa.
Bob was born on February 10, 1924 in Norman, Oklahoma, to Robert C. and Florence W. Berry. He was the son of a true Sooner. His father was among those in the original Land Run of 1889. Bob's formative years were spent in Norman. He graduated from Norman High School and attended the University of Oklahoma where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
Soon after his college days began, World War II escalated and Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy. His four-year military stint was spent on a minesweeper in the South Pacific. He became proficient in Morse Code and assumed the job of ship "Blinker".
After his discharge from the service, Bob returned to the University of Oklahoma and completed his degree in geology. His sights were set on a career in the oil and gas industry.
Over the years he saw great success and made lifelong friendships from Denver, Calgary, California, as well as Tulsa based offices. Some in the industry thought of him as a legend.
Bob was a tremendous fan of OU football, and for a stretch of 14 years didn't miss a home game as he traveled the turnpike to Norman on Saturdays. He also rooted for OSU on every occasion other than the Bedlam series, when the two schools met.
He had the sweetest swing in golf. He loved competition with friends at Southern Hills Country Club and was a member of Augusta National Golf Club. He shot his age at 70 and twice won the member-member tournament at Augusta. He was a director of the Trans-Mississippi Golf Association and a member of the USGA Seniors.
Bob lived every day of his life intentionally. Life did not just happen to Bob, he made life happen while shoring up the lives of many around him. He kept a to-do list every day and wrote in perfect tiny script what he needed to accomplish, then set out to check tasks off that list; it may have included signing a major contract to buying a tube of toothpaste.
He did not miss an opportunity to send a thank you note or pick up the tab for someone. Whenever he saw a police officer or service person in a restaurant, he always bought their meal anonymously.
When he faced waves of disappointment, frustration or deep sorrow and loss, he chose to keep his own counsel and not spread his sorrows. He made the decision hour by hour to choose joy and generosity. That is why so many people wanted to be in his wake.
He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Berry Jr. and sister, Virginia Johnson of Amarillo, Texas. He is survived by his wife, DiAnn; daughter, Judy Berry Ingraham and her husband, Jack Ingraham; daughter, Marla Bender; sons, Hughes and Brad Coston and wife, Lisette Coston. He had 10 grandchildren: Andy Ingraham, Rob Ingraham, Nicole Ingraham, Kendall Coston Pillow, Grant Coston, Brooke Coston, Bryce Coston, Courtney Coston, Ellis Keifer, Kayla Bender and one great grandson, Tenley Pillow. He was known to them as GrandBob.
A family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 27th, with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Honorary pallbearers to include friends who ever dealt a hand of gin rummy, lifted a glass, or teed up a ball with Bob. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the Trans-Miss Turf Management scholarship fund. Favorite memories, photos and comments may be shared on Moore Funeral Home website: www.moorefuneral.com.
