Robert Zickefoose was born January 16, 1942, died March 12, 2020, the second child of Ned and Inez Zickefoose. He lived all of his early life in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.
He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, James and Thomas. He is survived by sisters, Helen, husband, Terry, Alice, husband, Gene; brother, Chuck, wife, Kathy. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of the home; daughter, Renae', husband, Don; son, Michael, wife, Jennifer. Also survived by twelve grandchildren, Patrick Zickefoose, Matthew Zickefoose, Nicholas Zickefoose, Evan Zickefoose, Kendall Zickefoose, Riley Zickefoose, Olyvia Zickefoose, Malachi Zickefoose, Madison Zickefoose, Jaclynn Turnbaugh, Nathan Turnbaugh. He also leaves his two lifelong friends, Larry Thompson and Claude Ragsdale.
Robert was serving in the Air Force when he met Marilyn, in Denver, Colorado. They were married May 7, 1966 and moved to Jenks, Oklahoma in 1969. Robert retired from Southwest Bell Telephone, as a cable splicer. He then turned full time to cattle. He would attend the cattle auction in Tulsa almost every week, with his good friend, Don Leake. He had a "farm" in Nuyaka and would buy calves in the spring and sell in the fall, butchering two for his kids. He would go to his farm almost every day and chop wood, clear brush, etc., mainly just enjoy, and he spent many hours visiting with his neighbors, Brent and Robin.
For the past few years, due to very poor health, Robert had resided at the Claremore Vet Center, where the staff of 1C were wonderful.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, March 16, 2020, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
