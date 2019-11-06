Tulsa, Bates, Rockne, 74, Airline Data Processor, died Friday, November 1.
Rockne is survived by his son Darren Bates and three granddaughters, Alexandria Bates, Liberty Bates and Lillianna Bates.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.
