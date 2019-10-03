Rodney James passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Veterans Center in Claremore, Oklahoma.
Rodney was born on January 29, 1921 in Saline County, Arkansas.
After graduating from Rural Dale High School near Benton, Arkansas, he entered the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He also served in the Korean Crisis with the Arkansas Air National Guard.
In 1946, he married the love of his life, Lora Marie Carden, and they were married for 66 years.
In 1952, Rodney and Marie moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he worked in the aircraft industry. He retired from McDonnell Douglas and Rockwell International.
Rodney is survived by his son, Randy James; and his grandsons, Justin James and Joe Fraley.
Rodney was predeceased by his wife, Marie; his son, Rick James; his grandson, Jesse James; his daughter-in-law, Kathy James; and his parents, Judge and Daisy James.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Chapel with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.