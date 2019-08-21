Roger Lee Bell passed from this life July 26, 2019 In Tulsa. OK. Born November 2, 1923 in Bluejacket, OK , he was the oldest of George and Dana Bell 's 5 sons. Roger was drafted into the Army and served from 1943-1945 in the 419th Military Police Escort Guard Co. He was stationed in Casablanca and made 6 trips across the Atlantic. Upon his return home to Bartlesville, he met the love of his life, Aileen Smith. They were married on November 2, 1947; a marriage of almost 72 years.
Roger graduated from OSU Tech and was employed in the Geological Department of Cities Service/Occidental Petroleum for 30+ years. He loved volunteering with the youth of Bartlesville, coaching Little League Baseball, working with the Cub and Boy Scouts and the Hi-Y programs. His passion for volunteering continued after his transfer to Tulsa as he was a boys' soccer coach at Lee School. He also enjoyed working at Trinity ME Church and the YMCA. His favorite pastime was spent in his woodworking shop, but his family was the cornerstone of his life. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He is survived by Aileen; his son, Greg and wife, Sherri, and his son, Clark. He was very proud of his grandchildren, Lauren Smith, Jordan Bell, Andrew Bell, Cameron Bell and Ryan Bell; and great granddaughters, Sydney and Morgan Smith. Also surviving are his brothers, Watie and Brooks; and many friends. His brothers, Pat and Drake predeceased him.
Roger had a positive impact on the lives he encountered during his 95 years. He will be missed by family and friends, but his spirit will live on in all of us. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, at the gravesite in Memorial Park Cemetery, Bartlesville. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Roger's name to the VFW, P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608-8958 Attn: Processing Center or at VFW.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.