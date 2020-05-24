Roger Carlton Rosburg left this life on May 20, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1932 on a farm in Bellview, MN. He left the farm when he was five but liked to say, "I am just a simple farm boy". He was not.
Roger served in the U.S. Army where he proudly authored the morning report and made friends for life. He sold mainframe computers and wore a carnation in his lapel each day to "distinguish the good guys", while saving his customers from "darkness and despair". He was an avid reader, and loved debating, especially politics. He wasn't afraid to say what he was thinking whether you liked his position or not. He insisted: "argument is the essence of education".
Roger loved big band music, a Manhattan cocktail on Friday night, red wine and a monthly cigar with his sons-in-law. He enjoyed golf, tennis, and biking with friends. He always looked forward to the annual family vacations in Kauai and visits to Minnesota to see family and friends. Rita and Roger traveled to Europe several times.
Among his many favorite pearls of wisdom, Roger would often remind us that "no one is perfect". He accepted people exactly as they were. He was unflappable and always smiling. He was not perfect, but perfectly Roger.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Kirk; his daughter, Leah Earl (Duke); his son, Paul Rosburg (Tracy); his stepdaughters, Melissa Givens (Mike) and Melinda Kirk (Steven Capron); grandchildren, Rachel and Michelle Earl, Haley Rosburg, Michael and Kirk Givens, Colin Chilcoat (Polina Kasian), Ryan Chilcoat and Madison and Allison Capron. He is also survived by his former wife, Marilyn Rosburg, the mother of his children.
A special thank you to Zarrow Pointe for their care over the past three years and to Miller Hospice for their compassionate care.
Donations in Roger's memory can be made to National Public Radio Tulsa or the Alzheimer's Association.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a celebration of his life with a party (his wish) at a later date.
