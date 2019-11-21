Ron Bradshaw, 76, of Tulsa died Friday, November 15, 2019, in Tulsa.
A Celebration of Life will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, at the Mason Chapel at Asbury United Methodist Church in Tulsa. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m., Friday, at Tannehill Cemetery, McAlester.
Memorial contributions may be made to John 3: 16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103.
Ronald Aaron Bradshaw was born to Roy George and Betty Jo (Miller) Bradshaw, February 18, 1943, in Tulsa. He was raised in Broken Arrow and graduated from Broken Arrow High School. Ron served in the U.S Army. He graduated from Northeastern State University and the University of Tulsa.
Ron married Carolyn Tannehill, May 25, 1974, in Tulsa. He was a principal for Tulsa Public Schools for 28 years. Ron was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Bradshaw and Betty (Miller) Bradshaw-Pilgrim.
Ron is survived by wife, Carolyn; daughter, Amy Bradshaw and granddaughter, Lottie Bradshaw.
